Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Francisco Leon Sells 24,015 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $246,634.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,154,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Provention Bio alerts:

On Thursday, December 29th, Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $788.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 3,791.21%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.