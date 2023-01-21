Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Acquires 300,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $34,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Management by 808.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

