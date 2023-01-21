Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

