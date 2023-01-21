LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.34 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.