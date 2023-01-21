StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

