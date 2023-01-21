StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NLOK opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
