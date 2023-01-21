B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

