KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

DTE opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.