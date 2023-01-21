Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ARCH opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

