CVRx, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CVRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVRx from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

CVRx Stock Up 3.0 %

CVRX opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.70. CVRx has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 218.79%.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CVRx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVRx by 685.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 164,499 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $54,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.