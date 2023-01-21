FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.24. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.93. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

