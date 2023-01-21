FY2022 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lowered by Analyst

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 2.4 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

IHRT opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.67. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

