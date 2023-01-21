FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.49. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FISV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,531 shares of company stock worth $178,071,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

