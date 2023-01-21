Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.20 million.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

MTX opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.28. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after buying an additional 327,918 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 144,616 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.