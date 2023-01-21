FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.19. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

