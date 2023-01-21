Principal Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

