FY2022 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $159.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 122,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

