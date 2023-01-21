William Blair Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

