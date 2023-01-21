FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By KeyCorp

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $491,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

