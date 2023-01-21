Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$524.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.97 million.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The firm has a market cap of C$716.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

