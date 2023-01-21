Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
