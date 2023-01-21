The Southern Company Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion.

Southern Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. Southern has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.