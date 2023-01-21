Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.07.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CVE stock opened at C$25.47 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.52 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$17.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.34 billion.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

