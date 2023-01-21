Analysts Offer Predictions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ASM opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$131.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

