Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $77.25

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,849,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,849,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,000 over the last ninety days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

