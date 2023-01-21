Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

