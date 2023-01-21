International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.7 %

INSW stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,255,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,474.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $5,346,150. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

