Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $55.75

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Century Communities Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 165.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 153.3% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

