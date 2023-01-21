Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $224.14

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Repligen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 465,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Repligen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

