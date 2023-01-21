Brokerages Set Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Target Price at C$6.57

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MDNA opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

