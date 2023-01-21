Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) PT at C$161.86

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$161.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TSE WCN opened at C$172.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$148.05 and a 12 month high of C$196.62.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

