Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) PT at $96.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

