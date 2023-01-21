Analysts Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Price Target at $13.50

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Great Ajax by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.75%.

About Great Ajax

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.