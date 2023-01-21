WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Receives $7.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on WE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

WeWork Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE WE opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. WeWork has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, analysts predict that WeWork will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

