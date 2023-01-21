Eight Capital Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$10.35

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$10.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASTL. Cormark reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.10. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$15.69.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

