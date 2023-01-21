CIBC Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.06.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.99. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$993.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.