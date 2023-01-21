Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$86.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$64.40.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$62.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.47. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$64.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

