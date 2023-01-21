Barclays Reiterates “C$22.00” Price Target for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

Barclays set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.88.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$16.87 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$12.00 and a one year high of C$22.88. The company has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.73.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
