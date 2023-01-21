Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$196.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$207.00 to C$196.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$188.60.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$115.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$194.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.99.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

