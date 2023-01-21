Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.40.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$62.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$64.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

