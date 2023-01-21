Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AND. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.57.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND stock opened at C$47.02 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$994,153.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

