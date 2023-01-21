CIBC Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.57.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.80. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$37.57 and a 1-year high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.00 million. Analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$994,153.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

