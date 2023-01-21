Barclays Analysts Give AltaGas (TSE:ALA) a C$29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.96.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.93.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63. In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
