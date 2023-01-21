FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $28.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

