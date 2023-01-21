FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Increased by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.