UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €36.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.67) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.0 %

EPA STM opened at €38.06 ($41.36) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.87. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.