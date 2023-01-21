Cormark Analysts Give IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) a C$5.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$5.00 price target on IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of IsoEnergy stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.37. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

