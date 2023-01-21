Simon Litherland Acquires 19 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($182.00).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Simon Litherland purchased 19 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 797 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £151.43 ($184.78).

On Monday, December 5th, Simon Litherland sold 9,546 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £77,418.06 ($94,469.87).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 772 ($9.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,456.60. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945 ($11.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 787.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 787.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.13) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 980 ($11.96).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

