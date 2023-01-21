Barclays Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$14.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$11.16 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

