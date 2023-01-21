Raymond James Cuts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$24.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on Pollard Banknote in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$492.06 million and a PE ratio of 35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$15.77 and a twelve month high of C$38.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.12.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.05 million. Analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.