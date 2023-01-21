Richard John Jeffery Purchases 190 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Richard John Jeffery bought 190 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($183.16).
ActiveOps Stock Performance
ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 79 ($0.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. ActiveOps Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.
About ActiveOps
